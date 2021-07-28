Kampot: According to the General Protection of Consumer Protection, Competition and Anti-Fraud, after receiving information on more cases of alcohol poisoning that caused the deaths of at least 4 people on the afternoon of the 27th. July 2021.

Professional Officers of Kampot Province, in cooperation with relevant institutions, arrived at the scene, located in Daun Yoy Village, Daun Yoy Commune, Chhuk District, Kampot Province, to examine and search for the remaining samples to analyze to find the source and cause of the poisoning.

The examination was facilitated by the Kampot Provincial Prosecutor and the relevant professional officers.

At the same time, professional officers took 12 samples of wine and 10 samples of medicine, a total of 22 samples to be analyzed in the laboratory of the General Department. POST NEWS