Banteay Meanchey: According to the Anti-Drug Office of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police, four Thai suspects were sent to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court in Banteay Meanchey on July 27, 2021 on charges of drug trafficking, storage and use.

Lt. Col. Thin Sindeth, Deputy Commissioner for Anti-Drug Planning, said that the four Thai suspects; Asana Nak Saveth, alias Boy, 36 years old, of Moeung Commune, Sak Van District, Sa Kaeo Province (who had been in Phnom Bak New Life Rehabilitation Center for 3 months for drug use), Sok Parksorn Sakhornphan, male, 35 years old from Talat Kwan Commune, Moeung District, Nonthaburi Province (imprisoned twice for 7 years in Thailand for drug cases), Sak Sikvimon, alias Am, female, 29 years old, from Aranya Commune, Aranya District, Sa Kaeo Province and Ala Thai Chamkathok, female, 27 years old, from Char Ke Hin Commune, Khon Borey District, Khon Reach Seima Province, were arrested in Poipet City.

The confiscated items included 2 small bags of white gram powder, 7 red WY tablets and 3 mobile phones. .

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the four suspects had been arrested on July 8, 2021, along with two other members of their party, including a Cambodian named Em Lao and a Thai named John Saksovit (caught with 6 packets of white crystalline powder and 48 red WY pills) who have already been sent to the provincial court.

Because the four suspects had direct or indirect contact with Phat Samon Phuvasun Sengsaing, a 29-year-old Thai woman who was found to have COVID, they were required to undergo a 14-day quarantine and were issued a medical certificate by the medical team on July 23, 2021. They were sent to the provincial court for legal action. POST NEWS