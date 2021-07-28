Phnom Penh: There was a fire on July 28, 2021, on Street 289, Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. The owner of the building was named as Sin Thot Tha Roth, male, 28 years old, a shop owner.

Prior to the incident, he saw a short circuit in the power line from the ATM, then suddenly a huge flame so reported to local authorities to request a fire truck immediately.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Fire Brigade dispatched several vehicles to help put out the fire.

Six fire trucks came to help put out the fire and the fire was extinguished at 1:45 am on the same day.

After the fire was extinguished, the house was damaged and the ATM (PEZZO-Peaeh Tea shop) destroyed, but the blaze did not spread other houses. AREY (Video supplied)