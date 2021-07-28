Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 28 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 766 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 967 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 15 deaths were reported.

At least 307 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 459 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 64,288 (with 262 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Ratanakiri: 11 cases, 39 treated, Preah Vihear: 15 cases, 16 treated, Oddar Meanchey: 188 cases (71 from quarantine centers- 114 arrived from Thailand, 3 local), 26 treated, Kampong Thom: 20 cases, 29 treated, Koh Kong: 48 cases, 92 treated, Kratie: 4 cases, 2 treated, Svay Rieng: 60 cases, 55 treated, Battambang: 195 cases, 45 treated, Stung Treng: 4 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 74 cases, 148 treated, Siem Reap: 98 cases (around 63-65 from Thailand), 71 treated, 3 deaths, Kampong Cham: 50 cases, 46 treated, 4 deaths

Kampot: 28 cases, 140 treated, 1 death, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 4 cases, 29 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 75,152 cases with 67,692 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 15 to 1,339

So far 1.78% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate