Phnom Penh): The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on July 27, 2021 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from July 28 to August 3, 2021.

Cambodia will be affected by a low pressure system ITCZ in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, with moderate southwest monsoon winds. The sixth typhoon, IN-FA, made landfall in eastern China. The typhoon will weaken to low on July 28. Such a situation will make:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 24-26 ° C

* Maximum temperature 30-32 ° C

* There will be light to moderate rain mixed with thunder, wind and gusts. The provinces of Kampong Speu, Takeo, Kampot, Kandal and Phnom Penh, the rainfall may be light to moderate.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature 29-31 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain mixed with thunder, wind and gusts. .

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature is 28-30 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain is possible. On the sea surface, strong winds, heavy rains make the waves high.

The Ministry said that depending on the weather conditions, as mentioned above, the public should be informed and be careful of various weather phenomena that can cause danger, especially in the coastal areas and the open sea.

