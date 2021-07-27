Phnom Penh: On July 26, 2021, two suspects, along with other accomplices, were caught stealing dogs and chased by Chroy Changvar district authorities. The two suspects were arrested and handcuffed (one seems to have suffered a few injuries), while the others escaped.

Prior to the incident, the police were patrolling the area and saw many suspects on motorcycles catching dogs and bagging them up. They were chased and the pair were caught and others got away. AREY