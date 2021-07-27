Crime FEATURED Latest 

SHV: Chinese Man Detained After Reports Of Gunshots

Sihanoukville: On July 25, 2021, at 1:30 am, residents reported that there were 3 explosions in a room rented by a Chinese person located in Group 10, Village 2, Sangkat 1, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Immediately after receiving this information, the Criminal Police Planning Task Force, in cooperation with the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate, arrived at the scene and cordoned off the room until 6:30 am when they were able to arrest a suspect. WANG XUDONG, male, 38 years old, a Chinese national was captured with a ZORAKI pistol, silver color, ID number: 000326  (a blank firing gun that can be converted to live ammo) , 44 bullets (not clear if blank or live), a pair of handcuffs and other evidence. The court has issued a detention order on the suspect. MCPN

