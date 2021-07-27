Case One: A man suspected of being drunk drove a car at high speed and hit the rear of a Tacoma, causing severe damage. Fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 11 pm on July 26, 2021 along Norodom in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Morn.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident a white Tacoma car with license plate Phnom Penh 2X 7593, driven by a man and his wife and children was traveling along Norodom. Suddenly a man suspected of being drunk drove a gray mini cooper car with license plate Phnom Penh 2X 5010, from behind at high speed and hitting the rear of the Tacoma.

After the accident, the Mini driver agreed to pay $ 100 for repairs to end the incident at the scene.

Case Two: A man suspected of being drunk (thought to be Chinese) drove a CRV car and swerved on the sidewalk, hitting a parked motorbike, causing severe damage, but fortunately no injuries.

The incident occurred at 10:20 pm on July 26, 2021 in front of Phnom Penh International Airport along Russian Federation Blvd. in Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a red Honda Click motorcycle with police license plate number 1-8680 was seen parked on the sidewalk. The drunken suspect drove a black CRV with license plate Phnom Penh 2J-8182 from east to west and left the road, hitting the motorcycle and dragging it for several meters.

After the incident, the local authorities came down to the scene, with the car party accepting the mistake and agreeing to pay the repair fee to the motorcycle party to end the incident at the scene.

Case Three: A man drove a truck transporting fruit without caution, oversteered and hit a garbage truck, causing it to overturn and pour fruit all over the road, but fortunately in this traffic accident did not cause any injuries.

The accident occurred at 2:50 AM on July 27, 2021 along National Road 6 in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.



The garbage truck driver said that at the time of the incident, he was driving a his vehicle with state license plate number 07 3-1029 to collect garbage along National Road 6. A fruit truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3C-6661, collided with the rear side of the garbage truck, causing the truck to overturn.

After the incident, the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police, arrived and called a crane to lift the truck and store it at the Chroy Changva police station, waiting for a solution later.

Case Four: A large truck trailer with the an RCAF plate crashed into a Honda Dream motorcycle and crashed into a shop, injuring a man. The incident occurred at 9:20 pm on July 26 near Sen Chey Hospital along Northbridge Road in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. The truck tried to escape until getting near the entrance. Wat Samrong Andet along Hanoi Street in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, where it was stopped by villagers who contacted the authorities.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen riding a black 2012 Honda Dream with license plate number Prey Veng 1I-5255 traveling along Northbridge Road in a south-to-north direction. At the scene there was also a large FUSO trailer, with Royal Cambodian license plate number 02-3-0185, with the logo (M70 transport unit) driving behind. The truck hit the motorcycle and swerved right into a shop, causing minor injuries to the owner of the motorcycle.

As the truck drove off it was chased by the people who contacted the authorities to help intervene.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to take measurements. Then a representative of the car arrived and negotiated and coordinated with the motorcycle to end the story at the scene.