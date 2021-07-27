Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove his Lexus RX300 to withdraw money at an ATM, and left the car with engine running at 9 pm on July 26 2021 is located along National Road 1 in Sangkat Chbar Ampov 2, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. When he came out of the bank, the car had gone.

According to a translator, the car owner is 79-year-old Wei Shuangma.

According to the translator, before the incident, the owner drove a Lexus RX300 with license plate number 2S-6160, and parked the car in front of the bank to withdraw money. After withdrawing the mony, he found the car had disappeared.

After the incident, the car owner went to file a complaint at the Chbar Ampov 2 Administrative Police Station to file a report. NKD