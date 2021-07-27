Kampong Speu Province: Cambodian customs authorities seized three containers of frozen buffalo meat containing COVID-19 which had imported from India. The buffalo meat will be burned in Oral district, Kampong Speu province in the next 2-3 days. This is according to Mr. Vy Samnang, Governor of Kampong Speu.

The Governor of Kampong Speu Province instructed the Governor of Oral District on the evening of July 26, 2021 to be ready to cooperate with the customs to burn the buffalo meat to prevent the spread of COVID, because according to the provincial governor, even burying it may not be safe.

The provincial governor called on people who buy beef and buffalo meat to be careful and ask for clear sources of meat. Frozen meat imported from India may contain the virus, as this customs seizure shows.

On July 24, 2021, the Ministry of Health warned people to be careful because the virus can survive on frozen meat.

Recently, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia indicated that India is a major market for the supply of buffalo meat and food, and Cambodia has imported $17.7 million worth in 2020, up from $ 6.4 million in 2019.

On May 1, 2021, the Royal Government of Cambodia decided to ban the import of frozen meat and other frozen goods, which is considered “high risk”. The ban was lifted at the end of June. KOHSANTEPHEAP