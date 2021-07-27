Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 27 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 685 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 775 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 19 deaths were reported.

At least 262 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 423 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 63,829 (with 262 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampot: 28 cases, 140 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 166 cases (6 from quarantine centers- 147 arrived from Thailand, 13 local), 30 treated, Svay Rieng: 50 cases, 73 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 4 cases, 29 treated, Stung Treng: 2 cases, Koh Kong: 69 cases, 11 treated, Battambang: 98 cases, 14 treated, 2 deaths, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 46 treated, 1 death, Ratanakiri: 25 cases, Kratie: 7 cases, 2 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 74,386 cases with 66,725 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 19 to 1,305

So far 1.78% cases have resulted in deaths- a slight rise. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate

The Ministry of Health reported the detection of 39 cases of the Delta variant (21 imported cases, 4 health staff in Oddar Meanchey and 6 local cases having contact with infected migrant workers- 4 in Siem Reap & 2 in Kampong Thom). 8 cases were reported not having contacts with migrant workers (5 in Oddar Meanchey, 2 in Siem Reap & 1 in Kampong Thom).