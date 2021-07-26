Preah Sihanouk Province: According to preliminary reports, there was a serious incident involving shipping containers in the international port in Sihanoukville. Containers fell on each other, but did not injure any of the staff on the morning of July 25, 2021.

According to Mr. Lou Kimchhon, Director General of Sihanoukville International Port, it was confirmed that the case was true, but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

According to preliminary conclusions, there are two possible reasons: the weather, because at the time of the incident, Sihanoukville was affected by heavy rain and strong winds, and another may be from human error by the crane operator, who was working in the difficult weather conditions.

An investigation is ongoing. KOHSANTEPHEAP