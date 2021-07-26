Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 26 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 778 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 686 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 22 deaths were reported.

At least 475 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 303 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 63,567 (with 475 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Svay Rieng: 88 cases, 73 treated, 4 deaths, Prey Veng: 76 cases, 94 treated, 3 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 196 cases (34 from quarantine centers- 161 arrived from Thailand, 1 local), Kampong Thom: 32 cases, 1 treated, 2 deaths, Preah Vihear: 12 cases, 18 treated, Koh Kong: 32 cases, 66 treated, Stung Treng: 2 cases, 55 treated, Ratanakiri: 1 case, 21 treated, 1 death, Battambang: 155 cases, 86 treated, Kratie: 2 cases, 7 treated, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 79 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Cham: 43 cases, 91 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 73,701 cases with 65,950 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 22 to 1,305

So far 1.77% cases have resulted in deaths- a slight rise. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate