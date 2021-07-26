Sihanoukville: According to sources some Philippines nationals, including Jene Miras Martinez have been released after their illegal detention in Sihanoukville. They were held after applying for jobs in a ‘Chinese owned call center’ and sent to Sihanoukville for training. After deciding they did not want to take the work, they were held against their will and had their passports and phones taken off them.

One of those freed told CNE that several more women were still being kept in a room, saying that they were African, but cannot confirm their nationality.

Those released say they have evidence of violence committed by the captors on some of those they were holding, and we are waiting for further pictures and videos promised, but cannot confirm these at this time.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more information is known.