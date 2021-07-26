Phnom Penh: According to reports, a man who is a military police officer was angry with his ex-girlfriend who found a new boyfriend and pulled out a gun and fired two shots. Local people complained to the authorities, who arrived on the scene at around 9 pm on July 25, 2021 in Samaki 1 village, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to the report, the victim was named Sak Srey Pich, a 21-year-old hairdresser living in Samaki 1 Village, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Sen Chey. The man who fired the shots was named Sok Chanin, a 40-year-old male military officer who lives in a villa in Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to sources close to the victim, the man was her ex-boyfriend, who had been in a relationship with her almost 3 years ago. Before the incident, the man took her to eat at a villa in the neighborhood.

The victim said that after eating, she returned and was followed home by her ex-boyfriend, where he found out her new boyfriend was waiting. He made threats, and the situation escalated.

According to the male military police officer, he said that the victim was like his wife because he always provides a lot of money because and he loves her and thinks of their future.

The man said that at 4 pm before the incident, he took the victim to eat near the scene. The man continued that the victim returned to the rented house and he shouted from outside. The victim came out to meet him for a while and then pulled the door closed, letting him know she has a new lover. He then called two of his friends to come to the scene, and when they arrived he was already very angry. He fired two shots and waited for the authorities to arrive.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene and interrogated and detained the military man. He was immediately questioned at the police station, but since the man was a member of the military, police were waiting to hand him over to the military to proceed with the case. KOHSANTEPHEAP