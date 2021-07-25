Kampot: Two Kampot students have received scholarships to study for their MBA in France. To encourage as well as help meet the needs for better learning, the Kampot Student Fund has provided some funding to both students.

On the afternoon of July 24, 2021, Mr. Pen Simon, Chairman of the 10th Committee of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Kampot Student Fund met with the top students at Kampot Provincial Conference Hall.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Pen Simon instructed that in order to have the knowledge to serve the people and the country, both young men must study hard to the best of their ability and to absorb skills to become a pillar of development for the future of the country.

The two outstanding students who received scholarships in engineering are: Sokol Ily, who is pursuing a Double Masters Degree in Industrial performance and Mechatronics Systems at the National School of Mines, and Chhay Lean who is studying science and engineering at the Paris Polytechnic Institute. The Kampot Student Fund donated two thousand dollars to both students. RASMEI