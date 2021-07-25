Phnom Penh: According to information received on July 25, 2021, a Taiwanese man was arrested on the afternoon of July 23 after embezzling more than $ 600,000 in construction contract fees.

The suspect, Lin Guangtin, 41, lives in a rented house in Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh and is a construction contractor.

The six victims were identified as Zhou Soming, 46, Wong Sorn, 27, Yang Jin, 36, Liu Chheng, 47, Jin Chong Khun, 60, and Li Kuxiang, 31. The six victims were represented by lawyer Heng Pung.

The the six victims claimed the had lost, including wages, construction fees and labor costs, more than 600,000 US dollars.

During June 2020, the suspect, Lin Guangtin, was contracted to build a villa, Woodland Residence, in Tuol Roka Village, Chak Angre Krom Sangkat, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The suspect refused to pay the six victims and escaped until he was found by one of the victims and reported to the authorities. AREY