Stung Treng Province : Provincial Gendarmerie Force, with the coordination of Mr. Chea Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of Stung Treng Provincial Court, raided an illegal mining site with 3 locations (3 pits), found 3 drilling rigs and detained six suspects.

According to the Stung Treng Provincial Gendarmerie, the illegal mining site raid took place at 9:30 AM on July 25, 2021 at Trapeang Thom, Anlong Svay Village, O’Rarai Commune, Thala Parivat District, Stung Treng Province.

Authorities said that the illegal mining site was secretly using a drilling rig to extract ore, and after the investigation, the police found 3 gold drilling rigs and arrested 6 suspects. However, the authorities are investigating the main people behind the operation.

Provincial military police officials added that authorities are now continuing to search for drilling rigs and equipment for more illegal crimes. As for the six suspects, the authorities have not yet identified them and are still proceeding with questioning. NKD