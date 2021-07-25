Takeo Province: On July 25, 2021, following the instructions and directives of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police to prevent and crack down on illegal marijuana growing, police made a series of raids.

Forces cut and burned marijuana crops that were illegally planted by criminals at 13 locations, and destroyed 9 water reservoirs in Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District (aka the Green Triangle), with a total area of ​​approximately 2632 square meters. No arrests were reported.

Specialist forces are searching for the cultivator of the Devil’s lettuce, and swear to bring him to justice. AREY