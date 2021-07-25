Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

More Kirivong Ganja Farms Go Up In Smoke

cne 16 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Takeo Province: On July 25, 2021, following the instructions and directives of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police to prevent and crack down on illegal marijuana growing, police made a series of raids.

Forces cut and burned marijuana crops that were illegally planted by criminals at 13 locations, and destroyed 9 water reservoirs in Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District (aka the Green Triangle), with a total area of ​​approximately 2632 square meters. No arrests were reported.

Specialist forces are searching for the cultivator of the Devil’s lettuce, and swear to bring him to justice. AREY

You May Also Like

Foreign Man Stabbed On Street 19

cne 1

Sleeping Drunk Sliced By Train

cne 0

Almost 200 Foreigners Arrested In Poipet

cne 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *