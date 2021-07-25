Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 25 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 819 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 716 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 29 deaths were reported.

At least 423 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 396 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 63,264 (with 423 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Banteay Meanchey: 87 cases, 214 treated, Kampong Cham: 6 deaths, Battambang: 69 cases, 131 treated, 1 death, Kratie: 9 cases, 9 treated, Koh Kong: 40 cases, 50 treated, Preah Vihear: 29 cases, 4 treated, Svay Rieng: 118 cases, 71 treated, 4 deaths, Kampong Thom: 52 cases, 21 treated, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 162 cases (mostly from quarantine centers- 11 local), Pailin: 9 cases, 5 treated, Prey Veng: 82 cases, 148 treated, 1 death, Kampong Speu: 17 cases, 47 treated, 3 deaths, Kampot: 30 cases, 254 treated, 1 death, Stung Treng: 0 cases,

This brings the total number of cases to around 72,923 cases with 65,264 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 29 to 1,283

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate

