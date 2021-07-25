Sihanoukville: Thirty-six Chinese nationals were arrested after illegally entering Cambodia on a ship July 24, 2021.

According to a police report, the Koh Rong Samloem border police force stopped the a ship with 38 people on board, including 36 Chinese and two Cambodians on July 24, 2021 at 6:20 p.m.

Ship Tong Hai was stopped off Koh Preap. The two Cambodian workers were named as Sim Phengk, male, 39 years old, from Kampong Sambo village, Samrong Phnom commune, Ek Phnom district, Battambang province and Phan Reach, Male, 22 years old, Hometown: Takuy ​​Village, Battambang City, Battambang Province.

The ship was sailing from the port of Po’an, Fujian Province, China. Inspection of the ship did not find anything else noticeable, apart from the human cargo. Doctors have tested those on board for COVID, which reportedly all came back with negative results. All Chinese nationals have been sent to the General Department of Immigration for further legal procedures. KPT