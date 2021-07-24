Phnom Penh: A man, a military officer suspected of being drunk, drove a Ford Ranger with a Royal Cambodian license plate and collided with two cars in a row, causing severe damage.

The accident occurred at 9:30 pm on July 23, 2021, along Street 28 Krousar at right angles to Ta Chet Street in Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a man was first seen driving a right-hand-drive Ford Ranger with Royal Cambodian license plate number 01-2-5981 which crashed into a white Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU- 1559 at the rear of Wat Samrong Andet, causing severe damage to the front and left side. The two sides mediated, with the car with the RCAF car driver offering $ 300 compensation to the Highlander driver to end the story at the scene.



The man then drove on in a north-south direction, and at the corner of 28 Street, crashed into a Tacoma with license plate number 2A-4850, causing severe damage.

After the incident, local authorities arrived to mediate between the two parties, and the party with the Royal Cambodian license plate paid $ 150 to the Tacoma to end the incident at the scene.



The owner of the car with the RCAF car was stopped from driving any further by the police, for fear of causing more accidents on the road. The police parked him up on the side of the road to wait and contact relatives to bring him back home. NKD