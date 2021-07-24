Recently, under the overall command of the Ministry of Public Security and the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, with the vigorous assistance of the Lancang-Mekong Comprehensive Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center and the direct guidance of the Zhaoqing City Public Security Bureau’s business department, Duanzhou Police successfully located a suspect wanted for fraud, who was escorted back to China from Cambodia.

Since 2017, the suspect, named as Deng, has promoted a photovoltaic power generation poverty alleviation project to the public in the Zhaoqing area of ​​ Guangzhou, falsely claiming that the project is a national key project, and the principal of the investment can be doubled in half a year. This fake company managed to defraud more than 90 people of nearly one million yuan in funds (around $154,000).

By the beginning of 2018, Deng had hurriedly absconded with the investors’ money, and ended up in Cambodia.

After receiving reports from the public, the Duanzhou Public Security team mobilized, and after three years of efforts, finally discovered that the fugitive Deng was hiding somewhere in Cambodia.

On April 9 this year, under the vigorous coordination of the Ministry of Public Security and the Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Center, Cambodian law enforcement successfully captured and detained Deng. Despite the problems caused by the global pandemic, t he Duanzhou Public Security police overcame various difficulties and, on July 5, the escort team successfully brought Deng back to China from Phnom Penh.

After three years of absconding abroad, he was still captured, and Deng will now be punished according to the law.