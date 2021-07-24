Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Drug Mule In Court

Phnom Penh: On the morning of July 24, a Chinese man was sent to the Phnom Penh Court of First Instance on charges of renting a car to transport drugs .

It is reported that the suspect is Wu, a 35-year-old Chinese businessman, rented a car on July 10 and transported around 2 kilograms of drugs from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville. He was arrested by local police and escorted back to Phnom Penh.

The judge of the Phnom Penh Primary Court decided to temporarily detain the suspect in prison awaiting a trial, which will be announced at a later date.

