Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 24 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 860 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,074 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 32 deaths were reported.

At least 395 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 462 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 62,868 (with 395 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 165 cases (mostly from quarantine centers), Prey Veng: 104 cases, 95 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 104 cases, 29 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Chhnang: 44 cases, 26 treated, 4 deaths, Kampong Thom: 21 cases, 29 treated, 1 death, Praeh Vihear: 41 cases,12 treated, Ratanakiri: 1 case, 29 treated, Koh Kong: 77 cases, 111 treated, Battambang: 95 cases, 98 treated, 2 deaths, Stung Treng: 2 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 74 cases, 291 treated, Siem Reap: 99 cases, 131 treated, 2 deaths

Kampot: 26 cases, 2 deaths, 33 treated, 1 death, Kratie: 8 cases, 3 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 72,104 cases with 64,548 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 32 to 1,254

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.