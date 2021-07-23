The following letter has been sent by representatives of Smart Axiata, following yesterday’s publication of an announcement from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications

Dear valued customers,

The announcement made by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications on July 22, 2021, relates to an isolated incident that occurred on May 29, 2021, involving an individual Smart subscriber’s number being transferred to a new owner without the rightful owner’s consent or agreement. Smart Axiata would like to make it clear that Smart Axiata immediately took the necessary actions to rectify the issue. On May 30, 2021, within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, the number was temporarily blocked before being reassigned to its rightful owner.

On June 8, 2021, Smart Axiata voluntarily entered into discussions with and provided full details on the case to the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) and relevant authorities in order to seek for a resolution. We have been in contact with the aﬀected customer and have continuously attempted to provide compensation, although this was subsequently rejected. We are continuing to work with the relevant institutions to satisfactorily resolve the complaint. In this statement, Smart Axiata would like to once again oﬀer an unreserved apology to the aﬀected customer for the inconvenience caused. We would also like to reaﬃrm our commitment to providing appropriate recompense to said customer as advised in the MPTC announcement as well.

An internal analysis of the processes and procedures in place was conducted by Smart Axiata and uncovered misconduct by an employee, who has now been suspended from duty and will be subject to disciplinary actions. Smart Axiata does not tolerate any behavior that contravenes our values, policies or procedures, all of which have been designed to ensure our customers receive an exemplary, trustworthy service. As a company committed to honesty, fairness and the rights of consumers, we strongly condemn the actions of this individual employee and would like to state publicly that the employee went against our high standards and ethical responsibilities. Our internal procedures have since been further strengthened and additional measures introduced to ensure incidents such as this will not be repeated in the future.

As per company policy and operating procedures, employees are not permitted to sell or transfer ownership of any active number to a new customer without the explicit consent and agreement of both the existing and new customer.

According to the oﬃcial Terms and Conditions of Smart Axiata, which can be viewed at www.smart.com.kh/terms-and-conditions, every prepaid mobile number remains in the possession of the subscriber for 90 days following the validity of the last top up. Once the 90 days have passed, Smart Axiata has the right to deactivate the prepaid mobile number and sell the mobile number to a new customer. However, Smart subscribers are notiﬁed through SMS multiple times before the 90 days have elapsed that their number is subject to recycling if they do not top up. Details on top up validities and the prepaid mobile number lifecycle can be found at www.smart.com.kh/get-smart/top-up.

We would also like to ask and recommend all Smart subscribers to keep their registered SIM proﬁle up to date at all times. SIM proﬁles can be updated at www.smart.com.kh/support/sim-reg or any Smart Shop nationwide.

Smart is fully dedicated and committed to our customers. We are extremely disappointed by the conduct of this individual employee in this isolated incident, and we will continue to focus on delivering the best possible service to our customers, remaining transparent in everything we do.

If you have any questions or are experiencing an issue with our service, please kindly contact our call center at 888, message our

Smart Axiata Facebook page, email us at [email protected] or visit your nearest Smart Shop. Thank you for your continuous support of Smart.

Your Smart.

អតិថិជនជាទីគោរព

យោងទៅលើសេចក្តីប្រកាសព័ត៌មានរបស់ក្រសួងប្រៃសណីយ៍និងទូរគមនាគមន៍ ចុះថ្ងៃទី 22 ខែកក្កដា ឆ្នាំ 2021 អំពីឧប្បត្តិហេតុចំនួនមួយដែលបានកើតឡើងកាលពីថ្ងៃទី 29 ខែឧសភា ឆ្នាំ 2021 ទាក់ទងនឹងការផ្ទេរសិទ្ធិលើកម្មសិទ្ធិលេខទូរសព្ទរបស់អតិថិជន Smart មួយរូបទៅឱ្យអតិថិជនថ្មីដោយគ្មានការយល់ព្រម ឬការព្រមព្រៀងគ្នាជាមុន ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart សូមធ្វើការបញ្ជាក់ថា ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart បានចាត់វិធានការចាំបាច់នានាភ្លាមៗ ដើម្បី កែតម្រូវចំពោះបញ្ហានេះ ។ នៅថ្ងៃទី 30 ខែឧសភា ឆ្នាំ 2021 ក្នុងរយៈពេល 24 ម៉ោង បន្ទាប់ពីទទួលបានពាក្យបណ្តឹង លេខទូរសព្ទដែលជាកម្មវត្ថុនៃពាក្យបណ្តឹងនេះត្រូវបានផ្អាកដំណើរការជាបណ្តោះអាសន្ន នៅមុនពេលធ្វើការប្រគល់ត្រលប់ ជូនទៅម្ចាស់កម្មសិទ្ធិ ស្របច្បាប់វិញ។

នៅថ្ងៃទី 8 ខែមិថុនា ឆ្នាំ 2021 ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart ដោយខ្លួនឯងផ្ទាល់ក៏បានពិភាក្សា និងផ្តល់ព័ត៌មានលំអិត អំពីករណីនេះ ទៅ និយ័តករ ទូរគមនាគមន៍កម្ពុជា (TRC) និងស្ថាប័ន មានសមត្ថកិច្ចពាក់ព័ន្ធ ដែលបានទទួលពាក្យបណ្តឹងពីអតិថិជននោះ។ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំបានទាក់ទងជាមួយអតិថិជនដែលរងការប៉ះពាល់ និងស្នើផ្តល់ ជាដំណោះស្រាយ ជូនគាត់ ក៏បុ៉ន្តែសំណើនោះត្រូវបានបដិសេធ។ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំក៏នៅតែបន្តធ្វើការយ៉ាងជិតស្និទ្ធជាមួយ ស្ថាប័នមានសមត្ថកិច្ចពាក់ព័ន្ធ ដើម្បីស្វែងរកដំណោះស្រាយដ៏សមស្រប​មួយ។ តាមរយៈសេចក្តីប្រកាសព័ត៌មាននេះផងដែរ ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart សូមធ្វើការ អភ័យទោសដោយសុទ្ធចិត្តចំពោះ អតិថិជន ដែលទទួលរងការប៉ះពាល់ពីបញ្ហាដែល បានកើតឡើងនេះ។ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំក៏សូមបញ្ជាក់ជាថ្មីនូវ ការប្តេជ្ញាចិត្តរបស់យើងខ្ញុំក្នុងការផ្តល់នូវដំណោះស្រាយ និងសំណងសមស្របមួយជូនដល់អតិថិជនដែលទទួលរងការប៉ះពាល់នេះ។

យោងតាមការត្រួតពិនិត្យផ្ទៃក្នុងរបស់ក្រុមហ៊ុន យើងខ្ញុំបានរកឃើញកំហុសរបស់បុគ្គលិកមួយរូប ដែលរហូតមកដល់ពេលបច្ចុប្បន្ននេះ គាត់ត្រូវបានព្យួរពីការងារ និង ទទួល​ទណ្ឌកម្ម​វិន័យនានា យោងទៅតាមបទបញ្ជាផ្ទៃក្នុងរបស់ក្រុមហ៊ុន។ ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart មិនលើកលែងចំពោះសកម្មភាពដែលផ្ទុយពីគុណតម្លៃ គោលការណ៍ ឬនីតិវិធី​របស់​ក្រុមហ៊ុន​ដែល​ទាំង​អស់​នេះត្រូវបានរៀបចំឡើង ដើម្បីធានាថាអតិថិជនទាំងអស់របស់យើងទទួលបាននូវសេវាកម្មមួយដ៏ល្អនិងអាចទុកចិត្តបាន។ ក្នុងនាមក្រុមហ៊ុន ដែលបានប្តេជ្ញាផ្តល់តម្លៃលើ ភាព​ស្មោះ​ត្រង់ សមធម៌ និងគោរពសិទ្ធិអ្នកប្រើប្រាស់ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំមិនគាំទ្រជាដាច់ខាតចំពោះ ទង្វើរបស់បុគ្គលិករូបនេះ និងសូមបញ្ជាក់ជាសាធារណៈថា បុគ្គលិក​រូប​នោះ​ពិត​ជា​បាន​ប្រព្រឹត្ត​ផ្ទុយស្រឡះពីការទទួលខុសត្រូវស្របទៅតាមស្តង់ដារក្រមសីលធម៌ វិជ្ជាជីវៈរបស់ក្រុមហ៊ុន។ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំក៏បាន ពង្រឹងនីតិវិធីផ្ទៃក្នុង ហើយបានដាក់ចេញនូវវិធានការបន្ថែមនានា ដើម្បីធានាមិនឱ្យឧប្បត្តិហេតុដដែលនេះកើតឡើងសារជាថ្មីទៀតឡើយ។

យោងទៅលើគោលការណ៍ និងនីតិវិធីប្រតិបត្តិរបស់ក្រុមហ៊ុនបុគ្គលិកទាំងអស់មិនត្រូវបានអនុញ្ញាតឱ្យលក់ឬផ្ទេរសិទ្ធិលើកម្មសិទ្ធិលេខទូរស័ព្ទណាមួយដែលកំពុងដំណើរ​ការ​ទៅ​ឱ្យ​អតិថិជន​ថ្មី ដោយគ្មានវត្តមាន និងការយល់ព្រមដោយជាក់លាក់ពីអតិថិជនចាស់ និងអតិថិជនថ្មីឡើយ។

ស្របតាមលក្ខខណ្ឌនៃការប្រើប្រាស់លេខទូរស័ព្ទ Prepaid របស់ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart ដែលមាននៅលើគេហទំព័រ https://www.smart.com.kh/terms-and-conditions រាល់លេខទូរស័ព្ទ Prepaid ដែលត្រូវបានលក់ជូនទៅអ្នកប្រើប្រាស់អាចនៅជាកម្មសិទ្ធិរបស់គាត់ក្នុងរយៈពេល 90 ថ្ងៃ រាប់ចាប់ពីថ្ងៃផុតសុពលភាពនៃការបញ្ចូលលុយចុងក្រោយ។ បន្ទាប់ពីរយៈពេល 90 ថ្ងៃនេះកន្លងផុត ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart មានសិទ្ធិបញ្ឈប់ការប្រើប្រាស់លេខទូរស័ព្ទ Prepaid នោះហើយលក់លេខនេះទៅអតិថិជនថ្មីទៀត ។ ដើម្បីជាការក្រើនរំលឹកមុនរយៈពេល 90 ថ្ងៃមកដល់ ក្រុមហ៊ុន​តែងតែជូនដំណឹងដល់អ្នកប្រើប្រាស់តាមរយៈសារ (SMS) ជាច្រើនលើកផងដែរថា «លេខទូរស័ព្ទនឹងត្រូវធ្វើការដាក់លក់ឡើង​វិញ ​ប្រសិន​បើ​មិន​បាន​ធ្វើការ​បញ្ចូល​លុយ​តាម​កាល​កំណត់»។ ព័ត៌មានបន្ថែមទាក់ទងនឹងសុពលភាពនៃការបញ្ចូលលុយអាចរកមើលបានតាមរយៈ www.smart.com.kh/get-smart/top-up ។

ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំសូមស្នើសុំ និងធ្វើសេចក្តីណែនាំដល់អតិថិជន Smart ទាំងអស់ ឱ្យធ្វើបច្ចុប្បន្នភាពការចុះឈ្មោះលេខទូរស័ព្ទឱ្យបានត្រឹមត្រូវគ្រប់ពេលវេលា។ លោកអ្នកអាចធ្វើការ ចុះឈ្មោះលេខទូរស័ព្ទតាមរយៈ www.smart.com.kh/support/sim-reg ឬតាមរយៈ Smart Shop ណាមួយដែលមាននៅទូទាំងប្រទេស។

ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart សូមធ្វើការប្ដេជ្ញាចិត្តយ៉ាងមុតមាំចំពោះអតិថិជន។ ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំមានការខកចិត្តយ៉ាងខ្លាំងចំពោះទង្វើរបស់បុគ្គលិករូបនេះ និងចំពោះឧប្បត្តិហេតុមួយនេះ ហើយ​ក្រុមហ៊ុនយើងខ្ញុំនឹងបន្តផ្ដល់ជូននូវ សេវាកម្មល្អបំផុតដែលអាចធ្វើទៅបានដល់អតិថិជនរបស់យើងដោយរក្សាតម្លាភាពចំពោះចំណាត់ការក្រុមហ៊ុនដែលកំពុងធ្វើ។

ប្រសិនបើលោកអ្នកមានសំណួរ ឬបញ្ហាណាមួយទាក់ទងនឹងសេវាកម្មរបស់យើងខ្ញុំ សូមទាក់ទងមកភ្នាក់ងារ បម្រើ សេវាអតិថិជនតាមរយៈលេខទូរស័ព្ទ 888 ឬ​ផ្ញើសារ​មក​កាន់​ទំព័រ​ហ្វេស​ប៊ុករបស់យើងខ្ញុំ ឬអុីម៉ែលមកកាន់ [email protected] ឬក៏ទៅកាន់ Smart Shop ណាមួយដែលនៅជិតលោកអ្នកបំផុត។

សូមអរគុណចំពោះការគាំទ្ររបស់លោកអ្នកដែលបានទុកចិត្តលើសេវាកម្មរបស់ក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart។

ពីក្រុមហ៊ុន Smart