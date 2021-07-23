Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police arrested Chinese nationals in a white LAND CRUISER PRADO with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ-9381 near Pao Tou Casino, Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville after reports of a kidnapping.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin confirmed on July 23, 2021, that immediately after receiving this information, the specialized forces of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police cooperated, and at the point of Borey Kuch Asia Road, the car was stopped. Four suspects were arrested and one Chinese victim was released.

The victim has been named as ZHANG TAO, 28 years old, a water purifier manufacturer, residing in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The four suspects were named as:

LAI XING YONG, 32 years old, a tour guide/casino worker, living in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province

JIA YONG SHENG, 45 years old, living in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province

HUANG YOU TAO, 27 years old, living in Village 1, Sangkat 3, City Preah Sihanouk Province

HANG KE WEI, 36 years old, living in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The General Commissioner confirmed that a white LAND CRUISER PRADO with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ-9381 has been seized. The force is building a case to be sent to court for legal action. POST NEWS

Updates to follow