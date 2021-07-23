Phnom Penh: Following four separate incidents last night (Thursday) involving high-end SUV’s crashing into street poles, the trend appears to be continuing into Friday daytime.

Case One: A man driving a car at high speed hit a light pole, but fortunately did not cause any injuries.

The incident happened at 3:30 pm on July 23, 2021 along the concrete road, Street 1800 in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a white Mazda with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-8716 driving along Road 1800 in the direction from west to east at high speed. The car turned to the right, hit a light pole, which was dragged by the car, causing damage to the front part of the car and exploding the airbags, but did not cause any injuries.

After the incident, local police arrived at the scene and arrested the car owner to the police station for questioning. The car was towed by traffic police to be stored at the Office of Land Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

Case Two: At 2:20 pm on July 23, 2021, an accident occurred on Road 4 between km 165-166 in Ta Nei village, Ta Nei commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

A Prius car, license plate Phnom Penh 2BE-2342,driving in the direction of Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville with a male driver, 34 years old, living in Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, swerved to the left, fell into a ditch and crashed into a palm tree. There were injuries to the driver.

The car owner has towed the car to be repaired by himself.