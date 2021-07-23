Phnom Penh: Two separate traffic incidents involving central (grassy) dividers and metal poles occurred overnight. A third and fourth did not involve a divider.

Case One: On the night of July 22, 2021 along Street 2004 in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, a Chinese man driving a black Lexus 470 with license plate Phnom Penh 2R-1288 traveling from west to east at high speed, lost control and hit the center pole, causing the front of the car almost completely destroyed, while the car owner escaped from the scene disappeared.

Authorities came down to measure and take a crane to lift this truck to store at the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner waiting to deal with later.

Case Two: A Ford Ranger with license plate number 2BN-8386- the driver was suspected of being drunk- fell asleep and crashed into a billboard on a grass divider at 9:50 pm on July 22, 2021 along National Road 1, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Case Three: A man drove a Range Rover into a lamppost at 10:10 pm on July 22, 2021, along the corner of Street 92 and Street 2011 in Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a black Range Rover without license plate along Street 92 from east to west at high speed. At the corner of Street 2011, the car did not turn and crashed into a stone lamp post on the sidewalk, causing the lamp post to crack slightly and the light box cover to fall, while the front of the car was damaged. The driver opened the door, got out of the car and fled the scene.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come in and make a legal settlement.

Case four: A man drove a Ford Ranger car carelessly and a lamp post, causing severe damage to the car at 2:10 AM on July 23, 2021 at the Wat Phnom roundabout on the west side in Wat Phnom commune, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-5363 traveling from north to south. The car suddenly turned to the right, hit the road and then hit the lamp post, but no one was injured.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for a solution later.