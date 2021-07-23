Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 23 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 825 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 897 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 34 deaths were reported.

At least 335 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 490 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 62,406 (with 335 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- again, not adding up, unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampot: 26 cases, 2 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 194 cases (mostly from quarantine centers), 33 treated, 1 death, Koh Kong: 71 cases, 19 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 77 cases, 146 treated, Kratie: 8 cases, 3 treated, Battambang: 47 cases, 41 treated, 2 deaths, Stung Treng: 14 treated, Prey Veng: 67 cases, 190 treated, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 4 cases, 14 treated, Svay Rieng: 79 cases, 68 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Thom: 32 cases, 1 treated, 2 deaths

This brings the total number of cases to around 71,244 cases with 63,474 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 34 to 1,222

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.