EdC has announced the following areas may face disruptions in the electricity supply on the following dates:

1. Thursday, July 22, 2021:

(a) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Sen Sok: some electricity areas No. P426, P709 located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong (O Deum Branch)

3-Khan Por Sen Chey: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Kakap I, Sangkat Kakap II, Sangkat Choam Chao I (O’Bek Kham and O’Dim Branches)

4-Khan Prek Pnov: electricity area No. P255 located in Sangkat Kork Roka (O’Dim branch)

5-Khan Chbar Ampov: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Niroth, Sangkat Veal Sbov (Chak Angre Krom branch).

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1- Khan Daun Penh: electricity area No. T 005 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Dangkor: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Cheung Ek, Sangkat Prek Kampus (Toul Pong Branch)

2. Friday, July 23, 2021:

(a) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo, Sangkat Kilometer No. 6, Sangkat Chrang Chamre I, Sangkat Chrang Chamre II (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: Some electricity areas located in Bek Chan Commune, Peuk Commune, Kraing Makak Commune, Prey Pouch Commune, Chok Chheu Neang Commune, Lumhach Commune, Samrong Leu Commune, Toul Prech Commune (O’Dim Branch). (b) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1- Khan Daun Penh: electricity area No. 029 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom Branch)

2- Khan Boeung Keng Kang: electricity area No. 468 located in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang II (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

3-Khan Dangkor: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Dangkor (Toul Pong Branch)

4.Takhmao City, Kandal Province: electricity area No.P1986 located in Sangkat Prek Ho (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

3. Saturday, July 24, 2021

(a) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1- Khan Sen Sok: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O’Bek Kam and O’Dim Branches)

2-Khan Por Sen Chey: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Kakap I, Sangkat Kakap II (O Bek Kam and O Dim Branches)

(b) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at

1-Khan Toul Kork: electricity area No. 388 located in Sangkat Toek Laak III (O Bek Kam Branch)

2-Khan Russeykeo: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Svay Pak, Sangkat Chrang Chomres I (Wat Phnom PBranch)

3-Khan Chroy Changva: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Chroy Changva, Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom Branch)

4-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: electricity area No. P046 located in Sangkat Ta Kdol (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

5-Kandal Province: some electricity areas located in Lumhach Commune, Damnak Ampil Commune, Prey Pouch Commune (O’Dim Branch)

6-Kampong Speu Province: some electricity areas located in Samrong Tong District, Kong Pisey District (Kampong Speu Electricity)

4. Sunday, July 25, 2021:

(a) – Between 09:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Meanchey: some electricity areas located in Chak Angre Leu Sangkat (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

2-Khan Por Sen Chey: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Choam Chao II (Toul Pong Branch)

3-Khan Dangkor: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Cheung Ek (Toul Pong Branch)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1- Khan Boeung Keng Kang: electricity area No. 071 located in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

2- Khan Daun Penh: electricity area No. 087 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom Branch)

3-Khan Chamkar Mon: electricity area No. 068 located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

4-Khan Sen Sok: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O’Dim Branch)

5-Khan Prek Pnov: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Kork Roka (O’Dim Branch)

6-Khan Chbar Ampov: some electricity areas located in Sangkat Niroth, Sangkat Veal Sbov (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

7-Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: some electricity areas located in Lumhach Commune, Damnak Ampil Commune, Prey Pouch Commune (O’Dim Branch)

8- Kampong Speu Province: some electricity areas located in Samrong Tong District, Kong Pisey District (Kampong Speu Electricity).

*Note these times and dates are liable to change without notice.