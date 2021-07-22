Phnom Penh: On July 22, 2021, a man on a bicycle was hit and killed along National Road 1 in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. The body has not yet been identified- described only as thin and dark-skinned, wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Prior to the incident, a witness saw the man riding a bicycle traveling along National Road 1 from east to west. A car, which make/model could not be identified came driving at high speed and hit the cyclist from behind, throwing him several meters forward. The cyclist banged his head on the road and died.

Authorities handed over the body to an ambulance to be kept at the pagoda waiting for relatives to come forward. AREY