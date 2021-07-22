Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 811 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 798 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 20 deaths were reported.

At least 300 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 511 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 61,916 (with 300 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- again, not adding up, unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Stung Treng: 1 case, Banteay Meanchey: 97 cases, 157 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 22 cases, Tbong Khmum: 59 cases, 32 treated, Koh Kong: 70 cases, 61 treated, Preah Vihear: 9 cases, 9 treated, Svay Rieng: 118 cases, 138 treated, 1 death, Prey Veng: 48 cases, 114 treated, 3 deaths, Kampong Thom: 44 cases, 25 treated, Battambang: 68 cases, 73 treated, 1 death, Siem Reap: 97 cases, 113 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Cham: 43 cases, 44 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 70,419 cases with 62,577 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 20 to 1,188

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.