Kampong Speu: A truck caused a traffic accident on the night of July 19th and overturned and hit a house. The police were finally able to remove it on the afternoon of July 20, 2021.

The incident occurred along National Road 4 in Chambok Village, Var Sar Commune, Samrong Tong District. The driver, named as Dina, male, 25 years old, had an assistant named Kith Thim, male, 20 years old, in the cab. The driver escaped, leaving his mate behind at the scene.

The truck loaded with beer, soft drinks and canned goods drove from east to west, while a green Corolla with license plate number 2B-6836, driven by Him Sambo, a 31-year-old male resident of Tbes Vallisor commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province, was coming from the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on.

After the crash police deterred people from picking up the goods that had fallen onto the road.

In the above incident, 2 people were injured, 1 person seriously injured. The authorities have prepared a case file and sent it to the court for further proceedings. PPR/KSP