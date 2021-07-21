Thbong Khmom: On the 19th of July at about 13.30, the parents of a 5 year old boy reported him missing to local police in Ou Raing Ov District, Thbong Khmom Province.

Local Police and neighbors conducted a search throughout the afternoon and into the night. At about 12.30am on the 20th of July, the body of the child was found floating in a small waterhole.

The Child Protection Unit was notified and members of the Thbong Khmom Forensic Department attended and examined the deceased. It was evident that the child had been beaten and had suffered numerous injuries prior to drowning.

Investigators soon established that the child had been seen earlier in the day with a 15-year-old male who lived near the deceased. Investigators took the teenager into custody where he later confessed to assaulting then drowning the child because he was angry at him for cursing him.

The Teenager will be presented to the provincial Court of First Instance later today, and is likely to be charged with aggravated murder of a child. CPU