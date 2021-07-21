Koh Rong: A fire on a boat broke out in the sea off the administrative area of Koh Rong. The incident resulted in the death of a 50 year old woman, but 10 other victims, including children, were rescued in time.

This occurred at 9:30 AM on July 21, 2021.

Sources said there was a case of fire on a boat carrying goods from Doeum Thkov village. Among the 11 people thought to be on board, there were two very young children.

Immediately after receiving the information, Mr. Nuon Bunthol, Governor of Koh Rong City, sent out a ferry to rescue those on board the boat, retrieving the victims. All 11 were residents of Doeum Thkov village. The deceased was named as Hing Sros, a 50-year-old female. RASMEI

UPDATE: Later reports say the fire was started by a fuel leak.