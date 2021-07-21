Phnom Penh: A BMW sports car driving at speed over the Chroy Changvar bridge carelessly hit the rear of a truck, causing serious damage to the front end of the luxury motor.

The incident happened at 2:30 AM on July 20, 2021 on the new Chroy Changvar Bridge in Chroy Changvar Sangkat, Chroy Changvar District, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, prior to the incident, the expensive car with personal license plate, ‘Mr Tommy’, was seen speeding from the roundabout and heading towards the new Chroy Changvar Bridge. The car then crashed into the back of the truck, causing the front to be completely damaged.

Later, the owner arranged for the car to be towed away for repairs. VD7