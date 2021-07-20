Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman and a Chinese man, believed to be a couple, rented a boat on the river which ended in tragedy. The woman jumped from the boat into the river and disappeared.The Chinese man jumped in to help, and the boat owner also leapt into the water.



This incident caused a surprise at 11:20 pm on July 19, 2021, along Sisowath Quay in Phsar Kandal I, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the boat owner said that before the incident, a Chinese couple came to rent his boat to go for a cruise along the river. While returning in the middle of the river, the two Chinese people were arguing on the boat. The woman then jumped out of the boat into the river and the man jumped after her. Seeing this, the owner of the boat tried to jump to the rescue, but only the man came up, and the woman sank into the river.

After the incident, the owner of the boat brought the boat back to the shore and reported to Daun Penh district authorities to come down to inspect the scene and also called relatives of the Chinese man to take home. NKD

More details are expected later.