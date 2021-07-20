Environment FEATURED Latest 

Weekly Weather- Riders Of The Storm

cne 35 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: The  Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from July 20 to July 26, 2021.

From July 20-22, a strong southwest monsoon, strong pressure system and storm surge from Tropical Storm Cempaka, turning into a cyclone, will affect the kingdom.

From 23-27 July, the country will be affected by strong southwest monsoon, a low pressure valley from China and low pressure systems.

Such a situation will make:

  1. Provinces in the central region:

Minimum temperatures 22-28 ° C, Maximum temperatures 28-31 ° C

There will be moderate to heavy rain with strong gusts of wind. Lower provinces, there will be light to moderate rain mixed with strong gusts.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

Minimum temperatures 22-25 ° C, Maximum temperatures 27-30 ° C
There may be thunder and lightning, especially in the Cardamom mountain range, Dangrek mountain range and the provinces along the Mekong River.

3-Coastal areas:
Minimum temperatures 20-24° C, Maximum temperatures 25-28 ° C
There may be thunderstorms, strong winds, high waves and high tides.

There is also the chance of flash flooding in areas across Cambodia.

You May Also Like

Man Claims Poipet Police Shot Him

cne 0

Unidentified Body Found Floating Off Koh Rong

cne 0

Travel Between Provinces Banned

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *