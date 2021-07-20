Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology has issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from July 20 to July 26, 2021.

From July 20-22, a strong southwest monsoon, strong pressure system and storm surge from Tropical Storm Cempaka, turning into a cyclone, will affect the kingdom.



From 23-27 July, the country will be affected by strong southwest monsoon, a low pressure valley from China and low pressure systems.

Such a situation will make:

Provinces in the central region:

Minimum temperatures 22-28 ° C, Maximum temperatures 28-31 ° C

There will be moderate to heavy rain with strong gusts of wind. Lower provinces, there will be light to moderate rain mixed with strong gusts.

2: Provinces adjoining Dangrek Mountains and Northeast Plateau

Minimum temperatures 22-25 ° C, Maximum temperatures 27-30 ° C

There may be thunder and lightning, especially in the Cardamom mountain range, Dangrek mountain range and the provinces along the Mekong River.

3-Coastal areas:

Minimum temperatures 20-24° C, Maximum temperatures 25-28 ° C

There may be thunderstorms, strong winds, high waves and high tides.

There is also the chance of flash flooding in areas across Cambodia.