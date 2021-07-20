Phnom Penh: About 30 Chinese workers from Kampot province came to protest in front of their embassy. They demanded that the embassy help solve the problem of their employing company not paying them for past 10 months.

Workers came to the embassy to demand a quiet settlement on July 20, 2021 at 8:45 am in front of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of Cambodia on Mao Tse Toung Blvd., Village 04, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung 2, Khan Chamkarmon.

Sources from the Chinese workers said that in the morning of the same day, the Chinese embassy allowed two representatives of the workers to enter the building. At 9:57 a.m., the two representatives returned, confirming that “as a result, the embassy accepted the request and have helped resolve them”. At 10 a.m. on the same day, the workers agreed to disperse and headed back to Kampot.