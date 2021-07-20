Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 20 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 825 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1022 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 21 deaths were reported.

At least 404 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 421 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 60, 872 (with 404 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- again, not adding up, unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 212 (107 from Thailand, 96 from quarantine centers), 16 treated, Prey Veng: 108 cases, Pailin: 12 cases, 5 treated, Kampong Thom: 36 cases, 20 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 83 cases, 146 treated, 1 death, Kandal (long time no release): 23 cases, 171 treated, Koh Kong: 26 cases, 184 treated, Battambang: 63 cases, 19 treated, Stung Treng: 9 cases, Kampot: 12 cases, 2 deaths, Kampong Chhnang: 24 cases, Siem Reap: 94 cases, 15 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 15 cases, 11 treated, Kratie: 13 cases, 3 treated, Ratanakiri: 3 cases, 95 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 68,796 cases with 61,039 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 21 to 1,149.

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

