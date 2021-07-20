Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove a HILUX REVO and hit a central concrete divider. The car was damaged at the front, but fortunately the crash did not cause injuries.

The incident happened at 1:10 AM on July 20, 2021 in front of Total Petrol Station along Street 271 in Sangkat Toul Tompong II, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white TOYOTA HILUX REVO with license plate Phnom Penh 2AH-7646 traveling from south to north at high speed. At the scene, he swerved to the left and hit the divider- the front of the car was badly damaged. The car owner then opened the door and fled the scene.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the car and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve the matter legally. NKD

UPDATE: Car had a GRK VIP sign in the windscreen.