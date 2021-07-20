Banteay Meanchey: A Cambodian worker who came back from Thailand escaped a quarantine center, before test results showed he was infected with COVID-19. Thoeun Bun Pich, a 30-year-old man who escaped on July 16, 2021 was found by the authorities on the afternoon of July 19, 2021 andsent back to the hospital.

Sources from the police said that the worker escaped from center in Kob High School in Malai District, Banteay Meanchey Province to see his pregnant wife in Anlong Veng district, Oddar Meanchey province.

Officials said that the discovery was due to the search of the Serei Sophorn City Police Inspectorate found his family in Phnom Kantuot, Phnom Kantuot Village, Sangkat Kampong Svay, Serey Sophorn City. After the visit, the family of Thoeun Bun Pich were instructed to cooperate with the authorities to contact the patient so that he could receive treatment and stop the risk of infecting other people, the patient, including his pregnant wife. He then came by motorbike from his hiding place to receive treatment at Khla Kon High School, Khla Kon Thmey Village, Sangkat Kampong Svay, Serey Sophorn City, Banteay Meanchey Province on July 19, 2021.

The laborer working in Chonburi Province, Thailand, arrived in Cambodia on June 9, 2021 and escaped prior to the release of the second results. KOHSANTEPHEAP