Phnom Penh: A man died at the scene while welding a tank of gasoline- which was empty, but still contained fumes- at a Sokimex fuel station, which is being repaired.



This incident caused a surprise at 1:30 pm on July 19, 2021 in front of Borei Keila along the corner of Street 211 and Street 182 in Veal Vong Sangkat, Khan 7 Makara.



The victim was named as 37-year-old Chea Kosal, living in Peam village, Muk Kampoul district, Kandal province.

According to sources, before the incident, the man was working on repairs at the location, using either welding and/or cutting tools. A loud explosion was heard coming from inside the warehouse, causing other workers to run in to see the man dead and report to the local authorities. .

After the incident, local law enforcement forces cooperated with health officials to take samples and autopsy the body and then handed over the body to relatives for the traditional ceremony. NKD