Phnom Penh: A man driving a Prius car crashed into a noodle shop in front of Prek Chrey market, causing damage and slightly injuring the seller at 11.30pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in front of Prek Chrey Market along Street 217 in Sangkat Spean Thmor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

According to the man selling fried noodles, named Khang Lee, before the incident, he was cooking and packing food for guests, when he turned around and saw a Toyota Prius car. White with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-0751 traveling along Street 217, apparently coming to buy some food. The approaching Prius did not slow down and hit the stall, causing extensive damage and minor injuries.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and asked both parties to negotiate. After that, the party that caused the accident accepted the fault and agreed to pay the damages and medical expenses to the seller to end the story. NKD