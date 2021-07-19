Phnom Penh: A police operation took place on July 19, 2021 in a condominium on Street 222, corner 55, Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

A karaoke bar in the condominium was raided by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and men and women were arrested- many were Chinese nationals (early reports say almost 100 people in total).

Authorities raided and cracked down on the karaoke bar under the direct order of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. At the same time, the police arrested about 100 men and women, who were put onto buses and sent Phnom Penh Police Station. All men and women are being questioned by the authorities and will be dealt with according to the procedures. AREY