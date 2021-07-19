Preah Sihanouk Province: According to the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Fisheries Officer, on Monday, July 19, 2021, a dead dolphin was seen floating on the surface of the sea at Poy Chumteav Mao beach in Bit Trang commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province on the evening of July 19.

According to fisheries officials, the dolphin weighed about 100 kilograms, is 2.24 m long. 0.60 m wide, and is a male Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin.

After the incident, according to the conclusion of the fisheries official, it was confirmed that the dolphin died due to the fishing nets cast in the sea.

This species of dolphin is found in the Koh Pring area, Ream beach and Koh Rong archipelago- a vulnerable species protected by sub-decree No. 123. NKD