Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 19 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 790 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1087 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 22 deaths were reported.

At least 209 cases were reportedly imported, with the other 581 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 60, 451 (with 209 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 155 cases, 116 treated, 6 deaths, Mondulkiri: 6 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 74 (48 from Thailand, 11 from quarantine centers), 13 treated, Kampot: 41 cases, Kratie: 4 cases, 8 treated, Battambang: 68 cases, 42 treated, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 95 cases, 59 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 88 cases, 368 treated, Kampong Thom: 16 cases, 37 treated, 1 death, Preah Vihear: 17 cases, Kampong Cham: 53 cases, 80 treated, 1 death

This brings the total number of cases to around 67,971 cases with 60,017 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 22 to 1,128.

So far 1.7% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts from David Benaim