Sihanoukville: A Chinese man died after falling from the ninth floor of a building in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville on July 19. The exact cause of the fall is not yet known.

LiNWEN ZHAN, 34, was an ‘online employee’ staying in room 915 of the staff building of Nanhai Hotel.

The death was caused by “falling from a height”, but the circumstances are unclear, The body was taken to the referral hospital. awaiting a decision from the embassy and the families of the bodies.