Phnom Penh: According to reports, at 4:30 in the morning on July 18, 2021, there was a group of young men and women fighting at a cocktail shop. Two groups of more than 10 people on each side, a total of more than 30 people came to have a drink, but eventually a conflict arose. Chairs and shoes were flung as fighting broke out at the street side venue along National Road 4 in Chumchou Vorn 1 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

According to residents, the cocktail bar continues to allow guests, especially young people, to drink freely, even those who should be at school. Phnom Penh, the Ministry of Health issued a statement temporarily suspending the sale of alcoholic beverages to participate in the prevention of COVID-19, but the location of the cocktail shop remained open.

Residents said that before the incident, they saw two groups of young men, more than 30 men and women drinking at the cocktail shop. After a while, there was a verbal conflict between some young women, and somebody threw alcohol at the other group and the melee broke out.

Police intervened and took some involved to interrogate at the Chaom Chao 3 checkpoint, while other youths escaped. KOHSANTEPHEAP

UPDATE: 17 young women were detained for questioning, their male counterparts scarpered before the cops came, leaving the ladies in the lurch.